Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor strike a deal for Saaho

Saaho has been in news ever since the project was announced. From Prabhas’ complete character makeover, from the tone and tenor of Baahubali, casting Bollywood actors like Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff and Chunky Pandey to its stylish teaser that released in April this year.

However, the buzz around the film was the loudest when Bollywood A-lister Shraddha Kapoor signed the dotted line to play the film’s lead heroine.

Naturally then, the excitement around the film is palpable. It is already known that Saaho will be a Telugu/Hindi bilingual and will be dubbed in Tamil.

Both the lead cast come from different linguistic traditions and will work in a medium alien to them for the first time — Saaho is Shraddha’s first Telugu film while it is Prabhas’s first Hindi film. It is to be noted that the latter’s tough baritone in Baahubali was that of actor-cum-dubbing artist Sharad Kelkar.

Since both are handicapped in other’s language, they have decided to help each other, reports India TV. There will be language coaches for both, but they have decided to speak in the language in which the shoot is on at the sets and help each other with the dialogues, the report adds.

Saaho is being directed by Sujeeth Reddy and will be shot extensively in Mumbai and Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Shraddha’s next release with be Haseena Parkar, which will hit the screens on September 24.

