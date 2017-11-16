Prabhudheva to release the trailer of Sai Pallavi’s Karu

This year has been phenomenal for Sai Pallavi. After making a smashing debut in Telugu with Fidaa and signing Dhanush’s Maari 2, she is gearing up for the release of her maiden Tamil film Karu, a woman-centric horror drama that’ll touch upon the issue of abortion. The makers have revealed that the trailer of the film will be released by Prabhudheva on November 18, Saturday at 5 pm. The film features Sai Pallavi in the role of a mother of a 4-year-old daughter.

Talking to Deccan Chronicle last month, film’s director Vijay said: “It is an intense subject and focuses on the bond between a mother and her four-year-old daughter. Sai Pallavi essays the mother. The movie touches upon the issue of abortion and I can’t reveal anything more at this point of time,” he said, adding he was hell bent on working with Pallavi from the beginning. “Right from the beginning, I was very confident that Sai would be able to pull it off. I watched Premam as well as Kali. I loved her performance in both. She was very impressive in the latter. She has done a wonderful job in Karu.” Pallavi, after impressing Telugu audiences with her own dubbing, will also dub in her own voice for Karu, which will also release in Telugu as Kanam, and co-stars Naga Shourya.

Apparently, Pallavi came forward to dub and Vijay feels it’ll enhance her roles multiple times. The trailer of the Telugu version will also be released on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Pallavi will begin work on Maari 2 early next year. Director Balaji Mohan has assured she will have a very strong role in the film. Dhanush, who will bankroll the project, will return as the dhoti-clad, mustache-twirling local don.

