Premam girl Anupama Parameswaran’s next Telugu film with Ram Charan

Premam heroine Anupama Parameswaran has starred in a number of Telugu films since her debut but this one’s big – Anupama’s next film is with Ram Charan, who just delivered a hit, Dhruva.

According to a report in The Times of India, the film which is yet to be named, will be helmed by Sukumar and will have Ram Charan as its lead. The film goes on floors next month. Bigger names like Rashi Khanna, Amala Paul and Samantha were in the reckoning but the film finally came to her. Anupama’s next release is Malayalam film, Jomonte Suviseshangal.

Ram Charan’s Dhruva worked well with multiplex audience. (AlwaysRamCharan/Facebook)

Quoting a source, the report said: “The film’s shoot will happen in various parts of India and the rest of the details about the crew will be finalised soon after Sankranti.”

Anupama had to opt out of another good Malayalam film to make time for the Ram Charan film.

