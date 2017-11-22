Punish financier who drove Ashok Kumar to suicide, troubled Ajith too: Director Suseenthiran

The Tamil film industry is in shock after hearing about Ashok Kumar’s suicide. Director-actor Sasikumar’s cousin left behind a suicide note, which accuses financier Anbu Chezhiyan of torturing him. As the industry is sharing their condolences, director Suseenthiran has come forward to reveal some shocking details.

On Twitter, Suseenthiran wrote, “I want brother Ashok’s death to be the last in the industry. I would like to confess a shocking truth to actor Ajith fans. This same Anbu Chezhiyan (named on the suicide note) led Ajith sir to the same situation during Naan Kadavul movie talk. Popular directors Lingusamy sir, Gautham Menon sir, producers and actors have all been affected by this man.”

He also wrote, “Even musician Imman’s choice of projects are influenced indirectly by him with a smile on his face. I want this man to be punished. I request the central government and the income tax department to raid Anbu Chezhiyan home as half the money of Tamil Nadu is with him.”

Following this, Twitter users raised questions on why the director did not come forward before, with one user also alleging that Suseenthiran has borrowed money himself from Anbu Chezhiyan and is using this as an opportunity to get publicity and attention.

To this, the director posted a reply on Twitter and said, “Not just Anbu Chezhiyan, I haven’t borrowed a single rupee from anyone. I do not need to go in search of publicity. All I wanted was for everyone to know the truth about Anbu Chezhiyan.”

