Pyaar Prema Kaadhal First look: Bigg Boss Tamil contestants Raiza and Harish are just so cute

Two participants from Bigg Boss Tamil this year -- Harish Kalyan and Raiza Wilson -- have moved on to doing a film together. The first look posters of the upcoming Tamil film Pyaar Prema Kaadhal was unveiled on Friday.

A glance at them sends the message that this one will be a light breezy romance. One of the posters has the lead pair in a fairly intimate pose. A warm sunlit room, an old gramophone, a radio set, a clock, a table fan, a telephone -- all from an era gone by adding that old-world charm -- fill the frame. A well coordinated cream and denim look for the lead pair adds to the poster’s overall appeal.

The second poster continues with the romance -- the lovely looking pair pose as they warp a single red silk scarf around their neck. It’s young, it’s pretty and we are loving it.

The third poster is funky. A bright yellow wooden wall painted with headless figures of Disney characters -- Tom and Jerry -- with a guitar-holding musician in between (does that look like Elvis, we don’t know) greet us. From the other side of the wall, we see the Harish, Raiza and music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja’s faces as each stands behind a given character -- Harish is Tom, Raiza is Jerry and musician is, of course, Yuvan Shankar.

To be directed by Elan of Graghanam fame, the film will be bankrolled by Rajarajan of K Production (who also released Baahubali 2 and Pa Paandi) alongwith YSR.

Follow @htshowbiz for more