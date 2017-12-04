Qarib Qarib Singlle star Parvathy makes Twitter debut, seeks suggestions for ‘supercool accounts to follow’

Popular Malayalam actress Parvathy, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Irrfan Khan with Tanuja Chandra’s Qarib Qarib Singlle, finally made her Twitter debut on Sunday.

NAMASKARAM ! I am here. Finally! (Thanks to the fake page admins!)

Let's do this :) — Parvathy T K (@parvatweets) December 3, 2017

She thanked all the fake page admins for motivating her to taking the plunge. As she tried to get the hang of how things are done on Twitter, she asked questions, like what does one do on the platform. She also asked for suggestions for super cool accounts to follow. Having earned praised from all quarters for her performance in her maiden Hindi film, she was awarded the best actress award for her whistle-worthy performance in Malayalam rescue drama Take-Off at the 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2017.

So what does one do here? 🤔😬 — Parvathy T K (@parvatweets) December 3, 2017

Kollalo videon! Thank you for suggestions on what to do here. And NOT. #twitterinfant

Any suggestions for supercool accounts to follow?! — Parvathy T K (@parvatweets) December 3, 2017

In her acceptance speech, she dedicated the award the all the nurses of Kerala and strong-willed women in general. Recalling how she signed the film, she said: “I did Take Off for the need to keep someone alive and that’s a dear friend Rajesh Pillai (writer and filmmaker), who passed away last year. He had lot of stories with human emotions and relationships to share. The day he left us, we decided we needed to make Take Off. I’d like to dedicate all the accolades I have received for the film to Rajesh.”

“I would also like to thank Mahesh (Narayanan), director of the film, for giving me Sameera, who is an embodiment of hope in absolute darkness and the reason I do this job for the sheer need to remind myself what empathy is to connect to other people,” she added.

Talking about the role, she said, “I had to immerse myself in the darkness Sameera was living to play the character. She is the representation of all the women who overcame all the hurdles in the darkness. I’d like dedicate this award to all the nurses of Kerala who emerged out of darkness when in dilemma.”

Parvathy will next be seen in Anjali Menon’s yet-untitled Malayalam film, which will also star Prithviraj in the titular role. She also has the Tamil film Sivaranjiniyum Innum Silla Pengalum, being directed by Vasanth.

