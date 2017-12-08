Queen’s Malayalam remake: Manjima Mohan shoots for the film in France

Queen, the critically acclaimed film of Kangana Ranaut , is in the process of being remade in several Indian languages, chiefly in south India. While Kajal Agarwal will star in its Tamil remake, the Telugu remake will feature Tamannaah Bhatia and Kannada version will see Parul Yadav in the lead role. The Malayalam remake will feature Manjima Mohan, who is currently shooting for the film in France, reports The News Minute. The actor posted a picture of herself on social media.

Manjima has been full of praise for Kangana’s performance and hoped she could live up to the standards set by the Bollywood actor, the report added.

The film is called Zam Zam in Malayalam. In Tamil, it is titled Paris Paris, its Kannada version is called Butterfly. The Tamil and Kannada remakes are being directed by Ramesh Aravind, its Telugu version will be directed by National Award-winning director G Neelakanta Reddy.

When true happiness is finally captured ❤️ #beinghappyeveryday #grateful🙏 A post shared by manjima mohan (@manjimamohan) on Dec 5, 2017 at 4:47am PST

Looks like the shoot of the other versions of the film are also in progress. While Manjima’s recent social posts do not mention the place, those of Kajal Agarwal and Tammanaah did so. However, all three have shared one picture of the four of them together.

#parisparis #butterfly #zamzam #queenonceagain all in the same frame 💕 @tamannaahspeaks @manjimamohan @theparulyadav A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Nov 30, 2017 at 5:06am PST

Kajal posted a picture and wrote: “kajalaggarwalofficial#parisparis #butterfly #zamzam #queenonceagain all in the same frame @tamannaahspeaks @manjimamohan @theparulyadav.”

Wrap of sched 1 #parisparis #cannotwaittocomehome #teamk @bhargavikalidas @vishalcharan86 @ashwini_hairstylist #santosh #venkatanna A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Dec 1, 2017 at 8:02am PST

Similarly, Tamannaah wrote: “Queen mode on! #ShootDiaries #MoviePromotions #Nice Styled by @SanjanaBatra Hair & Makeup @SoniaJain2610 Separates - @hm Coat- @veromodaindia Heels - @louboutinworld Assisted by @ashni4 @diyapitroda @shikha_14.”

In October, Tamannaah unveiled a poster of the Telugu film and captioned: “On the way to launch #Queen #Queenonceagain Telugu.”

Launched #queen #queenonceagain #telugucinema This film will be produced by Manu kumaran and directed by Neelakanta. A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) on Sep 30, 2017 at 11:22pm PDT

Clouds, sunshine and everything nice! Nice, here we come for #QueenOnceAgain #France A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) on Nov 2, 2017 at 4:34am PDT

Queen (2014) was directed by Vikas Bahl and starred Kangana, who plays a young bride to be, whose groom abandons her at the last hour. Distraught, she decides to go on her honeymoon alone. The film was a major hit in the actor’s career and even fetched her a National Award.

Zam Zam is expected to hit the screens next year.

