Queen’s Tamil remake: Baahubali’s Tamannaah is out but the film still on

Producer of the Tamil remake of Bollywood film Queen, which was to star Baahubali actor Tamannaah, has clarified that the film has not been shelved. It was to be directed by Revathy and scripted by Suhasini Mani Ratnam, it was earlier reported.

Apr 14, 2017
Karthik Kumar
Actor Tamannaah was to star in the Tamil remake of Vikas Bahl’s Queen.(Viral Bhayani)

Earlier this week, reports made the rounds that the highly anticipated Tamil remake of Vikas Bahl-directed Queen, starring Tamannaah Bhatia, has been shelved. While promoting Baahubali 2, Tamannaah had said that the remake of the Kangana Ranaut starrer has been shelved, much to the surprise of the film’s producer Thiagarajan who feels otherwise. She went on to add that the project has been dropped indefinitely and she decided to move on to her other commitments.

When learnt about Tamannaah’s statement, the shocked producer shed some light on the reports. Although he confirmed that Tamannaah is no longer part of the film, the plan to remake the film has not been dropped. “We had originally approached her but we felt her remuneration was very high. We even discussed with her father and since she was not ready to negotiate, we decided to move on. The project has not been dropped. We are currently on the lookout for a suitable replacement who can do justice to the film in four southern languages,” Thiagarajan said.

Meanwhile, it is also believed that the makers are on the lookout for a new director. Actress-filmmaker Revathy was originally supposed to helm the remake while Suhasini Mani Ratnam was supposed to pen the dialogues.

