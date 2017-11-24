R Madhavan to play controversial ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan?

R Madhavan, the man who is ruling social media with his dreamy selfies, might be a part of a trilingual biopic to be based on the life of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. Maddy has been piling on weight for his role in an upcoming film, which is a biopic of a rocket scientist.

In an interview with Times of India, the actor said, “I am packing on the pounds religiously for my upcoming film — it’s probably the most exciting project of my life. It’s a biopic of a rocket scientist. I will be seen playing the protagonist in different stages of his life, from the age of 27 to 75. I am not at liberty to reveal anything more.”

According to media reports, this trilingual will be based on the autobiography of ISRO scientist, Nambi Narayanan titled, “Ormakalude brahmanapadam”. The autobiography released on October 26 in Thiruvananthapuram. The book speaks about the life of Nambi after and before the ISRO spy case, how he introduced the liquid fuel engine technology in 70s and more.

And now to begin the tough, painful, cruel but essential job of putting on weight and bulk for my Next film.. But this one is More a duty with the passion, zeal and excitement than just getting into character... Nevertheless God help me ... A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on Nov 21, 2017 at 12:58am PST

The technical team for the film are yet to be finalised, but talks are that the crew that worked on the Sandra Bullock’s Gravity will be roped in for the film. Now, Madhavan is preparing to play the role by transforming himself physically to be able to play a 75-year-old man first. He has taken counsel from Aamir Khan, who also went through a similar transformation for his film, Dangal. Madhavan said, “The prep is taking me through different age groups, shapes and sizes. I have to put on weight to play the character in his older days, and I consulted Aamir for tips. He told me it’s better to do the heavier parts first so that I’m compelled to lose all the weight I put on.”

He is currently in Hyderabad shooting for his upcoming Telugu film Savyasachi, starring Naga Chaitanya in lead role. He will next be seen in Bollywood space project Chanda Mama Door Ke, which has actor Sushant Singh Rajput playing the lead role. R Madhavan had visited NASA space stations to be trained for this film.

