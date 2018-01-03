Raghava Lawrencce to join Rajinikanth’s political crusade, will be his guardian

Actor-filmmaker Raghava Lawrencce, who is a die-hard superstar fan, on Tuesday, announced that he’s all set to join Rajinikanth’s political crusade and serve as his Kaavalan (guardian). Even though Rajinikanth reiterated he doesn’t want party members per se but guardians who would stand by his ideologies and support him throughout his political sojourn. Lawrencce, via a statement, said he will shed more light on his political plunge in a close-knit media interaction very soon.

On the last day of 2017, Rajinikanth announced his decision to join politics and float his own party. He also clarified he’s not in to make money, which he has earned enough, and only sees this as an opportunity to serve the people of Tamil Nadu who have been showering unconditional love on him for decades now. On Monday, he unveiled a website to bring together all his fans under one roof. He has requested his followers to register themselves on Rajinimandram.org which will enable him to bring them together and work towards a common goal which is bring about good governance in Tamil Nadu.

Amidst rumours that he will bid adieu to his acting career in 2018, Rajinikanth awaits the release of two highly anticipated films - Rs 450 crore magnum opus 2.0 and Pa Ranjith’s Kaala - which are slated to hit the screens later this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more