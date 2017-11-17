Raghava Lawrence not just a successful star, he’s a got a big heart too

Raghava Lawrence made his mark with his Muni series. A successful choreographer, he has crafted a perfect growth path for himself as an actor and a director. Now, we also know that he a man of big heart. Through his trust -- The Larencce Charitable Trust -- he has been helping people in need by providing for their healthcare.

On November 16, 2017, Raghava tweeted a message in which he shared the information about success of his trust’s 141th open heart surgery. The patient here was one-year old Shivani, who was operated upon by doctors and is out of danger (and the hospital). He also called upon other such people, in dire need of help but who can’t afford, to call his trust.

Read the complete message here:

Hi dear Friends and Fans..! Our 141st open heart surgery has been success.. pic.twitter.com/yjz1wqqYJL — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) November 16, 2017

Some digging around led to interesting background facts about Raghava himself -- he suffered from brain tumour as a child and rarely went to school. His mother visited the temple of Raghavendra Swami and Lawrence believes that the blessings of the deity helped him beat the tumour. He became an ardent devotee and added its name to his name. But that was not all -- as he wasn’t a person of privileged background, Lawrence worked as a car cleaner for fight master Super Subbarayan.

Superstar Rajinikanth once saw him dance and helped him join Dancers Union in Chennai. Impressed with his dancing skills, Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi offered him a chance to choreograph dances for his film Hitler. Pleased with the result, Chiranjeevi offered him Master as well. Subsequently, he would appear onscreen as one of the many dancers in song sequences in films such as Donga Police, Muta Mesthri, Rakshana and Allari Priyudu and songs like Chikku Bukku Chikku Bukku Railey (Gentleman).

With Speed Dancer, he made his acting debut. He got his breakthrough with the Muni film series -- Muni (2007), Muni 2: Kanchana (2011) and Kanchana 2 (2015).

