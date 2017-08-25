Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar’s 2.o glimpses to be unveiled on Friday evening

The first look of Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar starrer 2.o, directed by Shankar Shanmugam, will be unveiled on Friday. The film, which marks the Tamil debut of Bollywood superstar Akshay, is the sequel of the highly successful Enthiran (2010) starring Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Director Shankar tweeted on Thursday: “Glimpses of what we’ve been upto ...tomorrow 6pm #2point0.”

The last poster of the film was released in November 2016 and the film is said to hit the screens only in January 2018. However, the interest in the film is palpable and understandably so. Enthiran was a huge hit with Rajinikanth appearing in a double role playing a scientist and his creation a robot called Chitti. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played his love interest with Bollywood veteran Danny Denzongpa having a significant role.

This time around, Akshay Kumar plays the baddie -- he will appear as the evil Dr Richard, out to destroy everything Rajinikanth’s character wants to protect and preserve. When his look was leaked in March 2016 (the poster was out only in November though), it made for a frightful sight - monstrously big teeth, eyebrows as big as wings of a bird (say pigeon), nails like a bird’s claws, a receding grey hairline, glowing eyes.

The news around the film over time has also been about its special effects, given that it will have a fair bit of it. The film’s music is AR Rahman and it will star a host of known Bollywood faces such as Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey and Adil Hussain. The film has been bankrolled by Lyca Production at an estimated budget of Rs 450 crores.

