Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar’s 2.o: This video explains how the mega budget film is made

Trust Rajinikanth and Shankar to do something extraordinary every time they collaborate. What they did in 2010 film Enthiran wasn’t seen before in the Indian film industry, and what they are doing this time in 2.o is even better than the last time.

Rajinikanth, who is playing the role of a scientist and robot in 2.o, tweeted the making of the film Friday evening, and it’s beyond imagination. The short video justifies the lavish budget of Rs 400 crore, making it the costliest Asian film to be ever made.

2.0 is likely to release in over 7000 screens worldwide. Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman is composing the music and we also see his glimpse in the video.

You see an army of prosthetics experts working to get Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s look right in the film.

A huge crowd of the extras seems nothing in front of the technological genius Shankar has used to give the film an authentic sci-fi feel. From miniature models to giant machines, everything is larger than life. A blue screen croma looks like a child’s play in front of the production of a such a high scale.

The process of turning Akshay Kumar into a villainous Dr Richard is mesmerising as you find hundreds of make-up artists bathing him in special solutions. The 107-second video shows a team of CGI technicians working on line and post production.

The film, which has Amy Jackson opposite Rajinikanth, will hit the screens on January 25, 2018. Sudhanshu Pandey and Adil Hussain will also be seen in important roles.