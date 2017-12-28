Rajinikanth at fans’ meet: Don’t fall at someone’s feet just because they have wealth, power, fame

Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday advised his fans to not fall at someone’s feet just because they have wealth, power and fame. Speaking on the third day of his six-day interaction with fans at Raghvendra marriage hall, he said, “Don’t fall at someone’s feet because he has wealth, power and fame. Fall only at the feet of god and your parents.”

Earlier this week, Rajinikanth hinted that he will announce his decision on his political ambition on December 31. Even though he kept his speech very short, he earned rousing response from his fans for his words. “There’s been so much speculation about my political entry. I will announce my decision on December 31. I’m not new to politics. I have been reluctant because I’m aware of the losses one has to incur in this journey. You need to be careful and strategise to enter the politics. When the time comes to step into the battlefield, you have to win,” he said. Rajinikanth was joined on stage by directors Mahendran and Kalaignanam.

In the last fans’ meet earlier this year, while addressing a large gathering of his fans, Rajinikanth clarified that he hasn’t completely ruled out a career in politics and that he will take the path if god willing. Talking at the fans’ meet, he had then said, “God decides what we have to do in life at every phase. Right now, he wants me to be an actor and I’m fulfilling my responsibility. If god willing, I will enter politics tomorrow. If I enter, I will be very truthful and will not entertain people who are in this to make money. I won’t work with such people.”

Talking about his brief stint in politics when he supported DMK in 1996 Tamil Nadu assembly elections, he said it was a political accident. “Supporting a political alliance 21 years ago was a mistake on my part. My name was misused by a lot of politicians and some of them even earned money using my name. My support is for no party,” he added. Rajinikanth also advised his fans to stay away from drinking and smoking. He said that not only does these habits affect someone’s health but also their decision making ability. “I always used to wonder how people can lose their whole wealth because of drinking. It took me a while to realise that drinking leads to bad decision making and a few bad decisions and end someone’s life. I have been personally affected by drinking and smoking, please don’t fall prey to it.”

