Rajinikanth lauds Nayanthara’s socio-political drama Aramm

Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday heaped praise on Nayanthara’s latest outing Aramm, which gives audiences a very realistic view of our flawed system through the eyes of a 4-year-old and during the course of a day in the life of a district collector. Having watched the film in a special screening, Rajinikanth said he was really touched by the film and appreciated the whole team. The makers said Thalaivar’s words have come as a source of inspiration and it will be an impetus to work harder.

Directed by Gopi Nainar, the film features Nayanthara in the fierce collector who has to deal with a life and death situation in a village. Talking about her role, Gopi had told Hindustan Times. “I believe we’ve successfully broken her usual image and I’m sure audiences will like her in this new avatar. When I pitched the story and explained that she plays a collector, she visualized how she has to look in the film. I was really impressed with her level of involvement.”

Did that involvement at any point become interference, considering she’s a star and can easily call the shots? “Never. Once she commits to a project, she totally surrenders herself to the director and the script. She will deliver what is needed and I can proudly say in the case of Aramm, she pushed herself to the edge.”

The film’s producer K Rajesh has confirmed a sequel is in the offing. “Plan is definitely on to make a sequel. Aramm 2 will be even more powerful and hard-hitting. Nayanthara will reprise her own role,” Rajesh said. Despite its slow start at the box-office on Friday, Aramm picked up steam over the weekend, thanks to overall positive word-of-mouth and Nayanthara’s theatre visit. Known to rarely promote her films, Nayanthara on Saturday met and greeted her fans across select theatres in Chennai.

