Rajinikanth launches songs of upcoming Tamil film Taramani

Superstar Rajinikanth released the songs of the upcoming Tamil film Taramani. The film stars Andrea Jeremiah in the lead role alongwith Vasanth Ravi. It is directed by Ram, famous for his film Thanga Meengal (2013).

Read more

Taramani’s music has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, son of Ilaiyaraaja. In February 2014, a single song written, composed and sung by Andrea Jeremiah called ‘The Soul of Taramani’ was released by actor Kamal Hassan and director Bharatiraja. However, it will not be part of the film or soundtrack album.