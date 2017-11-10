Rajinikanth may make political entry announcement on his birthday

If the industry grapevine is anything to by, superstar Rajinikanth may make a major announcement on his birthday on December 12. Having relieved himself with the shoot of his films Kaala and 2.0, it is rumoured that Thalaivar is all set to take the political plunge. According to reliable sources, he might make announcement with regards to his political entry on his birthday and it has already created quite a buzz in tinsel town.

“He is planning to make some announcement on his birthday. It’s not a 100% certain that it could be about his political entry. It’ll be a very special day for his fans,” a source close to Rajinikanth said. With two of the most anticipated Tamil films in his kitty, superstar is eagerly looking forward to their releases. Shankar’s magnum opus 2.0, the Rs 400 crore action-based science fiction film, is gearing up for Republic Day weekend release next year. There were rumours that the film might be postponed to April and pave way for the release of Kaala in January 2018. However, Rajinikanth clarified that Kaala won’t release before 2.0.

A poster of Kaala Karikaalan, which is being directed by Pa Ranjith.

According to sources, Kaala might hit the screens during Tamil New Year in April. Directed by Pa Ranjith, who has reunited with Rajinikanth after last year’s Kabali, the film features Thalaivar in the role of a slum lord turned gangster. The film features Rajinikanth fight for the rights of oppressed Tamils in Mumbai. Since film has been mostly shot against the backdrop of Mumbai, the makers have simultaneously shot the film in Hindi. Also starring Nana Patekar as a politician and Pankaj Tripathi as a cop, the film also features Anjali Patil, Huma Qureshi and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. Rajinikanth’s 2.0, on the other hand, has shaped up very well. Made on a lavish budget, the film is believed to feature over 11,000 computer graphic shots, making it the highest number for an Indian film. A sequel to Enthiran, the film also stars Amy Jackson, Akshay Kumar and Sudhanshu Pandey in key roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more