Rajinikanth praises Cho Ramaswamy at 47th Thuglak anniversary event

Superstar Rajinikanth on Saturday, while paying tribute to the late Cho Ramaswamy, noted journalist, political analyst and founder-editor of the Tamil magazine Thuglak, praised him and said Cho was a unique man and all politicians used to seek advice from him.

Speaking at the 47th Thuglak anniversary event, Rajinikanth, who was a close friend of Ramaswamy, stated he had told the Tamil star that he wished Jayalalithaa to be there till he lived.

Following prolonged illeness and continuing treatment at the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, Ramaswamy passed away on December 7,2016 days after the demise of iconic AIADMK leader and the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa.

Speaking on the death of Ramaswamy, Rajinikanth, earlier, said, “I had come to offer my condolences and pay tribute. Cho Ramaswamy never compromised his writings for anybody’s sake. My heartfelt condolences to the family members. May his soul rest in peace.”

Actor Rajinikanth at funeral ceremony of theatre personality Cho Ramaswamy. (Vanne Srinivasulu/HT Photo)

Cho had several laurels in his wreath like an actor, comedian, character actor, editor, film director and lawyer.

He was popularly known for his unbiased views on political matter and bold nature. His magazine carried critical thoughts and raging views with admirable fearlessness.

Ramaswamy has acted in 89 movies and featured in 15 plays, besides directing five movies and writing the screenplay for another five films.

