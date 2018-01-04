Rajinikanth’s 2.0 teaser won’t be released at Kuala Lumpur stars’ night event, makers clarify

In a bid to raise funds for new Nadigar Sangam building, a grand star night will take place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on January 6 which will witness the who’s who of Tamil filmdom including superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. It’s going to a day of non-stop entertainment as several special programmes and film-related events are planned.

On Wednesday evening, rumours made the rounds that the teaser of Shankar’s 2.0 will be unveiled at the event. Even before it could be verified, the rumour became a trending topic on social media. However, reliable sources from the film’s unit have denied these reports as baseless.

“The film’s teaser won’t be released at the event. Since it’s a very huge event, the team might release the 2D version of the film’s first glimpse that was released last year. There might also be a special announcement regarding the 2.0 merchandise launch,” a source told Hindustan Times. After the grand audio launch in Dubai, 2.0 team was supposed to have a teaser launch event in Hyderabad but it was called off for reasons unknown. Superstar’s fans who expected a surprise from the makers of 2.0 for his birthday were utterly disappointed.

As part of the grand event, audiences will get to witness the audio launch of Vishal’s Irumbu Thirai and Vijay Sethupathi’s Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren. Teaser of Sandakozhi 2 and the first look of Junga will be released. There will also be a celebrity cricket tournament which will see the participation of over 100 Tamil actors as part of six teams headed by Vishal, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupathi among others.

