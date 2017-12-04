Rajinikanth’s 2.0 to release in April 2018: Naa Peru Surya producer unhappy, moves association

The release date for Rajinikanth’s upcoming magnum opus, 2.0, directed by Shankar and starring Akshay Kumar as the antagonist, has been revealed. The film will hit theatres in April 2018, an official statement said.

The decision to push the release from Republic Day weekend will affect two other Telugu producers. Although Lyca Productions, the makers of 2.0, hasn’t confirmed the exact release date of their film in April; the industry grapevine is that the release is being planned on April 27. Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya and Mahesh Babu’s Bharath Ane Nenu, two big ticket Telugu films, have already confirmed to hit the screens on the same day and the film’s producers are not in favour of the decision of Lyca to release 2.0 to target April 27.

Naa Peru Surya producer Bunny Vas took to Facebook to express his concern and has also threatened to move to the Producers Council and Exhibitor Associations in Andhra and Telangana to take up the issue. He wrote: “Tollywood has always respected and embraced other language cinema. But a bigger project like 2.0 changing their release date has caused confusion among producers. All the Telugu movie producers who are releasing their films in April and May are in discussion to avoid any competition among ourselves. However, this sudden announcement by 2.0 team to release in the month of April has left all the Telugu releases to further confusion. At this juncture, we request the trade bodies to take a conscious call and arrive at an amicable solution.” Producer DVV Danayya of Bharat Ane Nenu has similar opinion.

It has to be seen whether 2.0 team will honour the request of these producers and change their release date. Nevertheless, the team’s decision to release in April is sure to cause a lot of unrest among producers and will pave way to serious discourse. Made on a lavish budget of Rs. 450 crore, 2.0 has been completely shot in 3D and it’ll release in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. The film marks the Tamil debut of Akshay Kumar, who will be seen in the role of the antagonist.

Follow @htshowbiz for more