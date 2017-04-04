Rajinikanth’s 2.o will be India’s Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon

The makers of superstar Rajinikanth’s 2.o, a sequel to his 2010 blockbuster Enthiran, have compared their film with Ang Lee’s critically-acclaimed smash hit Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon. In an interview to Economic Times, COO of Lyca Productions, Raju Mahalingam said that the 350-crore mega budget film has been completely shot in India, and it includes all Indian technical as well as VFX crew.

Read more

“As a group, we are UK-based. But we decided to shoot everything in India this time. This movie will be India’s ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’, the internationally acclaimed Chinese movie. The climax was shot in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi and the rest in EVP film city in Chennai. The attempt to give a futuristic feel to the movie has resulted in high production costs, but the quality of filming will make many Indian cinemas shift to 3D screens. Generally, movies are shot in 2D and then converted to 3D. This movie is shot using 3D techniques. This is being done for the first time in India,” he said.

Read more

Apparently, PM Modi who is the flag bearer of Make in India campaign had a word with Rajinikanth when the shoot of 2.o had just begun and suggested that they shoot the entire film in India.