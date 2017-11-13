Rajinikanth’s magnum opus 2.0 won’t release in January 2018. Here’s why

There has been a lot of going back and forth on the release date of superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming Rs 450 crore science-fiction action film 2.0, a sequel to his own Tamil blockbuster Enthiran. While the film was originally planned to hit the screens for Diwali, it was postponed to the Republic Day weekend as the makers felt they needed more time to work on the visual effects. Nearly 11 VFX companies from around the world are simultaneously working on the film, which is not unlikely to release on January 26 and is said to have been pushed to April 2018.

“The VFX work is taking longer than expected. The makers don’t want to push and hamper the output. It’s very important that the output is top-notch and hence they’re postponing the release. Moreover, Akshay Kumar’s Padman has already locked January 25, 2018 release and if 2.0 releases a day later, it will be a needless clash as the makers also want to have a grand release for the film in Hindi too. Therefore, they’ve decided to postponed the release to April,” a source from Lyca Productions, the makers of the film, said.

The plan to release the teaser later this month and the trailer on Rajinikanth’s birthday is also deferred, according to the source. Apparently, the VFX shots that are part of the teaser are not yet ready and the makers have no option other than postponing the plan. Directed by Shankar, the film also stars Amy Jackson, Akshay Kumar, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey.

