Rajinikanth’s next with Kabali director Pa Ranjith to begin in May

After the success of Kabali, Dhanush made a surprise announcement that he will produce Rajinikanth’s next project under his home banner Wunderbar Films, which also marks the reunion of director Pa Ranjith and the veteran actor.

Now, Dhanush has confirmed that the principal shooting of the yet-untitled biggie will start rolling during the middle of May. The team has been waiting for Rajinikanth to complete his work on Shankar’s magnum opus 2.o, which is now in the post-production phase.

Ranjith is currently busy with the pre-production work and a recce team is already busy hunting locations to shoot the movie. The makers are planning to shoot major portions of the film in Mumbai and the story is said to be in the backdrop of slums. Vidya Balan is the front-running choice to play the lead heroine in the movie, marking her first collaboration with Rajinikanth.

Sources say Ranjith will retain his Kabali technical team for this film too. While Murali is expected to handle the camera, national award-winning editor Praveen KL will take care of editing. However, composer Santhosh Narayanan, a Pa Ranjith regular, is likely to be replaced by Sean Roldan, who shares a great rapport with Dhanush.

