Rajinikanth visits Mantralayam Temple in Andhra Pradesh. See pics

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth visited Mantralayam Temple in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. The temple is dedicated to Raghavendra Swami, a 17th century saint who is greatly revered all over South India. The saint is said to have attained samadhi in front of his disciples in the village. Rajinikanth is said to be an ardent follower of the saint.

The temple is on the banks of river Tungabhadra, at the border of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Check out the pictures here:

.@superstarrajini Seeks Blessings at #Mantralayam temple (Holy place of Shree Guru Raghavendra Swamy) in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/eSsID6mrTI — MayurStudios (@MayurStudios) November 21, 2017

Rajinikanth, much like his colleague and friend Kamal Haasan, is expected to take the plunge into politics soon. However, neither has revealed anything explicitly. Tamil Nadu has been battling political instability ever since the death of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa and the subsequent factionism faced by the ruling AIADMK.

Rajinikanth is expected to make an announcement on his birthday next month (December 12). Meanwhile, the actor has two big films coming up -- Pa Ranjith directed Kaala, expected to hit the screens in April next year. His other film, the ambitious 2.0 directed by Shankar, was expected to release in January 2018 (during the long Republic Day weekend). However, this too has been pushed to April 2018 as some work regarding the visual effects of the film is still to be completed.

