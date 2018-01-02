Rakul Preet about Spyder: It’s just not an experience I enjoyed

Actor Rakul Preet Singh says she speaks Telugu better than her mother tongue Punjabi and she would like to speak her own Telugu lines in films.

“The one thing I’d really like to do in 2018 is to speak my own lines on Telugu. Do you know I’m so fluent in Telugu now, I speak the language better than I speak Punjabi. So far I’ve only dubbed my own lines for one Telugu film,” Rakul said.

But she doesn’t want to talk about Spyder, which was shot in Telugu and Tamil simultaneously. “I don’t want to speak about Spyder. Not because I am embarrassed about its under-performance. But it’s just not an experience I enjoyed. I did it for the pleasure of working with A.R. Murugadoss Sir, and I’d do it again any time. But sorry I really don’t want to say anything more about this,” she said.

Is Rakul disappointed by the male-dominated scripts in south Indian languages? “Not the least. They aren’t all about the men. In fact, my other 2017 release Jaya Janaki Nayaka (Telugu film) featured me in a pivotal role,” she said. Telugu cinema remains Rakul’s first love.

“It’s where I’ve discovered my love for the camera. Trust me, I enjoy being in front of the camera more than anything else in the world. I can spend as much as 12 hours on the sets, even more. It’s the only passion that I have,” she said.

