Rana Daggubati, his uncle Venkatesh may collaborate on a web series called LTTE

Actors Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh, who have been planning to work together for a long time, are finally set to join hands for a multilingual web series on the assassination of India’s former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Filmmaker AMR Ramesh had originally planned to make this a film but he has now decided to turn it into a web series. “This story required more screen time in terms of narration, which was one of the reasons we chose to make it into a web series. Rana Daggubati, who is backing the project and is very keen on the same, was the one who mooted the idea. We chose to call the series LTTE for international appeal. The first season will focus on the assassination of former PM Rajiv Gandhi, while the following seasons will see the rise of LTTE and the late former chief of the outfit, V Prabhakaran. We are looking at Venkatesh playing the role of IPS officer Karthikeyan. Rana is going to play a vital role in the series as well,” Ramesh told Times of India.

Ramesh further added that the rest of the cast is in the process of being finalised. “The series will be multilingual, with us retaining the native tongue based on where we are shooting, which would mean Kannada in Bengaluru, Hindi or English in Delhi, Tamil in Chennai and Sri Lankan Tamil when shooting in north Sri Lanka. We will be shooting at the actual locations,” he added. Rana is not alien to the concept of web series because earlier this year he was seen playing a crucial role of rich entrepreneur in the web series Social.

It’s been a fabulous year for Rana, who is basking in back-to-back success of his films Ghazi, Baahubali 2 and Nene Raju Nene Mantri. It’s interesting that the actor is no longer willing to play run-of-the-mill characters and is open to experimenting with every new project. He is currently shooting for 1945, being directed by Sathya Siva in Tamil and Telugu. Last month, Rana went clean shaven for his role in the film. He is also a part of this project where he plays Travancore king Marthanda Varma, apart from the modern-day adaptation of Haathi Mere Saathi.

