Rana Daggubati signs another period film, to play Travancore king Marthanda Varma

Call it the Baahubali effect but actor Rana Daggubati is on a period film signing spree. After the Baahubali franchise and Ghazi, he signed bilingual period war drama 1945 in which he plays a soldier in Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army.

On Monday, Rana announced another new project and it turns to be a period outing that will retell the glory of Travancore king Marthanda Varma. Taking to Twitter, Rana shared the news to his fans: “”Anizham Thirunal Marthanda Varma - the king of Travancore” is the character I tell a story as soon. Pre-production in progress. The film will be directed by K Madhu. Written by Robin Thirumala, Seven arts Mohan is the line producer on the film.”

It’s been a fabulous year for Rana, who is basking in the back-to-back success of his films Ghazi, Baahubali 2 and Nene Raju Nene Mantri. It’s interesting that the actor is no longer willing to play anything run-of-the-mill and is open to experiment with every new project.

He is currently shooting for 1945, being directed by Sathya Siva in Tamil and Telugu. Last month, Rana went clean shaven for his role in the film and also said that the first look will be out in November.

The story of 1945 unfolds during the Indian freedom movement. Regina Cassandra plays the leading lady and she will be seen as a simple Chettiar girl. Talking to Times of India, she recently said, “Throughout the film, you’ll see me wearing saree with minimal make-up. I’ve completed shooting a couple of sequences for the film in Chennai and Kochi and it has been fun to say the least. It’s a very nuanced character.”

With this project, Rana would complete a trilogy of sorts in the war genre as he’s been part of fantasy-based war drama (Baahubali), underwater war drama (Ghazi) and now pre-independent war film. While the Telugu version is titled 1945, its Tamil version is titled Madai Thiranthu. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing tunes and Sathya cranks the camera.

The supporting cast also includes Sathyaraj, Nasser and RJ Balaji who will be seen in pivotal roles. The film is bankrolled by SN Rajarajan under the banner K Productions.

