Rana Daggubati to work with Thodari director Prabhu Solomon

Rana Daggubati is on a roll as he has signed a trilingual with director Prabhu Solomon. The film is titled Hathi Mere Sathi (Hindi; the Tamil and Telugu names are yet to be announced) and is a tribute to the hit Rajesh Khanna film. Prabhu Solomon, whose last outing Thodari had Dhanush in the lead role excels at telling visually-appealing stories. He rose to fame with the critically acclaimed film Mynaa and has since churned out interesting films.

Rana and Prabhu are expected to begin shooting in January 2018 and the buzz is that the film will be ready for release by Diwali 2018. The film will be shot in Thailand and will be produced by Eros International & Trinity Pictures. There have been reports that the actor would be a part of a film where he plays a wildlife conservationist, who specifically works on helping elephants, and this could be it.

On the work front, Rana is busy shooting his film 1945, which is a period film directed by Sathyasiva. Regina Cassandra is the leading lady of the film, which also stars Baahubali actors Sathyaraj and Nasser in pivotal roles.

In another film, he will be portraying the role of Anizham Thirunal Marthanda Varma, who ruled the erstwhile Travancore state. This movie will be directed by K Madhu and is expected to go on floors in mid-2018. This film will focus on how Marthanda Varma was the first king to defeat an outside force in a war at sea. The director had revealed that a popular Tamil actor will be joining the cast soon to play a pivotal role.



Other than this, Rana’s web series Social is being aired on Viu.

