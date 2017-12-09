Rangasthalam first look poster released, film to hit screens on March 30, 2018

The makers of Rangasthalam on Saturday released the first look poster of the film. In the poster, we see a visibly happy Ram Charan pulling off a dance step in a dhoti-clad avatar. His rural look is an instant hit with his fans on social. The poster also mentioned the film’s release date as March 30 next year.

It was originally planned as a Sankranti release.

Being directed by Sukumar, the film features Ram Charan in his maiden rural avatar. Shot predominantly against a rural set up in Godavari district, the film saw the Magadheera star shoot braving tough conditions and for longer hours. “In one of the schedules, Ram Charan bruised himself while shooting a key scene in the bushes but he didn’t stop and went on to add that it was the most satisfying schedule of the film,” a source told Hindustan Times.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, in her first time pairing with Ram Charan, plays his love interest. The film also stars Jagapathi Babu in a crucial role, most likely to be the antagonist. While Devi Sri Prasad is composing the tunes, Rathnavelu is cranking the camera.

The film will also feature Pooja Hegde in a special song. She will be seen in a peppy folk number, matching steps with Ram Charan. The makers for long were on the lookout for a heroine to do this special song. Since they loved the energy with which Pooja danced in DJ, they felt she could do justice to the song and immediately roped her in.

