Regret not playing Bhagat Singh, nobody wants to make a film on him: Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi is known for playing a variety of roles in his three-decade long career. From playing an antagonist to a sidekick and eventually going on to play hero in several films. The star recently revealed that his long-time desire is to play freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Talking to a contestant on his show Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu, Chiranjeevi revealed his desire to play the character.

“It has always been my dream to play Bhagat Singh. Despite being offered the role back then, I couldn’t play it for several reasons and it was later played by several of my counterparts. It was played by several actors across languages. I regret missing out on an opportunity to play the role because I don’t think anyone wants to make a film on him today,” Chiranjeevi had said.

Missing out on the golden opportunity to play the legendary Bhagat Singh encouraged him to take up a similar role in his next film Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. “In south India, his contribution to freedom struggle has been immense. I’m proud to play this character. The project will go on the floors this June.”

