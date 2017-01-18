Renowned Bengali actor Geeta Sen, wife of Mrinal Sen, dies

Renowned actor Geeta Sen, wife of celebrated filmmaker Mrinal Sen, died in her residence on Monday after a month-long illness. She was 86.
She leaves behind her famed husband and only son Kunal.
A month back, she had suffered cerebral hemorrhage, which robbed her power of speech and made her bed-ridden.
Known for her excellent portrayal of character roles, she had acted in a number of films including Chorus, Calcutta 71, Kharij, Akaler Sandhane, Ekdin Pratidin and Khandahar.http://i.imgur.com/bb60vkb.jpg
Geeta Sen with Mrinal Sen. (HT Photo)
