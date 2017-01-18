 Renowned Bengali actor Geeta Sen, wife of Mrinal Sen, dies | regional movies | Hindustan Times
Renowned Bengali actor Geeta Sen, wife of Mrinal Sen, dies

regional movies Updated: Jan 18, 2017 14:21 IST
IANS
Kolkata
Geeta Sen, born on October 30, 1930, was known for work in films like Quiet Rolls the Dawn (1979), Calcutta 71 (1971) and The Case is Closed (1982).(HT Photo)

Renowned actor Geeta Sen, wife of celebrated filmmaker Mrinal Sen, died in her residence on Monday after a month-long illness. She was 86.

She leaves behind her famed husband and only son Kunal.

A month back, she had suffered cerebral hemorrhage, which robbed her power of speech and made her bed-ridden.

Known for her excellent portrayal of character roles, she had acted in a number of films including Chorus, Calcutta 71, Kharij, Akaler Sandhane, Ekdin Pratidin and Khandahar.

http://i.imgur.com/bb60vkb.jpg

Geeta Sen with Mrinal Sen. (HT Photo)

<