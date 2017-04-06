Resul Pookutty on how he recorded the soundscapes for Slumdog Millionaire

Academy award-winning sound engineer Resul Pookutty recently revealed how he recorded the soundscapes of Slumdog Millionaire.

Resul was speaking at a recent panel discussion titled ‘Creativity in Innovation’ alongside AR Rahman. “When I was working for Saawariya, I got a call, and they asked me if I would like to work on Danny Boyle’s next film. I just couldn’t believe. In my hostel room, I had the poster of Danny Boyle’s Trainspotting. Then when I checked online, I read Danny Boyle is doing a film in India. When I first met him, he had all the information about my previous work. He wanted to capture live Bombay. On the first day of the shoot, I saw six cameras shooting, and there was no rehearsal, it was completely different. In the first week, when I tried to record sound professionally, I realized that it’s not going to happen,” explained Resul Pookutty.

Read more

Resul was amazed by the functioning of the human brain which ignores unnecessary noises and analysed how it worked to make the microphones work in the same way to record sounds. “After the first week of the shoot, I decided that I’m not going to record the actors’ performances or dialogues but the soundscapes of Mumbai. I wonder the way the human brain processes sound, by ignoring unnecessary noises, which a microphone can’t do. I analysed this phenomenon of the human brain, made the mic work in the same way and used technology like multi-tracking to arrive at it.

“In some sequence, I used around 25 microphones to record the soundscapes. The riot scene is one of my favourite scenes, and for that scene, we had microphones all over the street. I believed in the idea and went after it. I thought I made disastrous decisions. The execution of an idea need not be sophisticated or professional, but the idea will cut through. That’s what it happened in Slumdog Millionaire,” he added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more