RGV slams Mahesh Babu for supporting Jallikattu while overlooking problems of Andhra Pradesh

regional movies Updated: Jan 27, 2017 13:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Known for his Twitter rants, Ram Gopal Varma slammed Mahesh Babu for supporting pro-Jallikattu movement and appreciated Pawan Kalyan’s efforts for Andhhra Pradesh.

Ram Gopal Varma is back to it again. This time, the filmmaker, known for his fiery (read controversial) rants on Twitter, has taken on Telugu super star Mahesh Babu for supporting Jallikattu. In a series of tweets he posted on his time line on Thursday, RGV also questioned the actor for not talking about granting of special status to Andhra Pradesh.

He tweeted on Thursday: “Why @urstrulyMahesh supporting some Tamil festival culture more than survival problems of AP?”

The Satya-fame director also praised Pawan Kalyan while slamming Mahesh. “Becos he’s not as caring as @PawanKalyan? Shocked @urstrulyMahesh is more bothered about dubbing market people than survival problems of actual people who made him super star. If @urstrulyMahesh fans don’t tell him to back @PawanKalyan ‘s fight for AP’s struggle they also are as big traitors of AP as him. Other heroes fight only filmy police n filmy politicians but @PawanKalyan is fighting real villains like real police n real politicians,” RGV added.

Interestingly, Pawan had also supported the pro-Jallikattu movement. “If ban on Jallikattu was imposed only on the pretext of cruelty towards animals, how can the government justify the killing of thousands of cows, calves and buffaloes to produce and export 2.4 million tonnes of beef every year?” tweeted Pawan Kalyan, who also heads a regional party Jana Sena.

On Friday, RGV also asked Pawan Kalyan to be little more involved.

The filmmaker asked the actor to join the fight from the ground, instead of simply tweeting about it.

Pawan has announced a press conference over the issue on Friday.

In December, Mahesh Babu, had said Jallikattu reflected the spirit of Tamil Nadu -- bold and fearless. “Proud to see such a statement of unity among Tamilians for something that they truly believe in. Especially admire the way the students of Tamil Nadu have been standing up for the cause, relentlessly fighting for their roots and culture,” he tweeted.

He even drew a link between Jallikattu and cockfights, a popular sport in rural Andhra Pradesh that has been banned. “In fact, cockfights have deep religious significance associated with Lord Kukkuteshwara (a form of Shiva) and they are the cultural identity of Andhra,” he said.

Tamil superstar Rajnikanth also joined the protesters in Chennai on Friday. Celebrities like Kamal Haasan, AR Rahman and Viswanathan Anand, too, have spoke in support of Jallikattu.

