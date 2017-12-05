RK Nagar bypoll: Actor Vishal’s nomination rejected

The Election Commission on Tuesday rejected the nomination papers of popular Tamil actor Vishal, who was all set to contest in upcoming RK Nagar Bypoll, after it found some discrepancy. According to sources, Vishal’s nomination was rejected as the names of two people who proposed him had been wrongly mentioned. Following his rejection, Vishal and his supporters, around 50 members, staged a protest and were subsequently taken into custody.

Last Saturday, speaking to reporters in Chennai, Vishal said. “I am contesting as an independent candidate. I will state my reasons for contesting this particular bypoll after filing my nomination.” Having been vocal about corruption in the industry and taking politicians head on, Vishal is hopeful of bringing about a change in his new endeavor. Vishal currently heads the South Indian Film Artistes’ Association and the Film Producers’ Council.

Talking to reporters, he also said: “I’ll fight as an independent candidate. People should tell us what they want and I’d do it. It has to be seen whether Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, who have been making moves about a possible political entry soon, would react to Vishal’s decision in their own way.

On the career front, Vishal is currently shooting for Irumbu Thirai, which is gearing up for Pongal 2018. The film also stars Action King Arjun in a leading role. His other major release is Sandakozhi 2, which marks his reunion with director-producer Linguswamy after a decade.

