Saaho: After Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff joins Prabhas’ next

Just four days ago it was confirmed that actor Shraddha Kapoor would play the female lead opposite Prabhas in his next film, Saaaho. Now, there is news that Jackie Shroff will be part of the film as well. That takes the Bollywood tally in Saaho to four, the other two being Neil Nitin Mukesh and Chunkey Pandey.

According to a report in Mid Day, Saaho will have three characters who will have negative shades to them. Quoting a source, the paper said, “Saaho will have three grey characters and interestingly, all of them are from Bollywood. While Chunky Pandey’s character is dark, Jackie’s character is more suave and cool while retaining its negative streak. Neil Nitin will be seen as a tech-savvy nerd. The film’s shoot has already commenced in Hyderabad, Jackie will join the unit next week.”

Actor Jackie Shroff will one of the baddies in Saaho. (IANS)

Speaking to Mid Day, Jackie said: “I am happy to be a part of Saaho with Prabhas, who is one of the biggest actors in India at the moment. It’s wonderful to know that he trusts me and thinks I can pull off this kind of a role. I have seen both the Baahubalis and loved them. They reminded me of my childhood.”

Directed by Sujeeth, the makers of the film want it to have a pan-Indian appeal. Hence the logic in taking in so many Bollywood faces. “It is Prabhas’s home production and he wants the film to make the maximum impact. Both Sujeeth and he thought that roping in Bollywood actors would give Saaho a more pan-India appeal.”

This will be Prabhas’ first film after the colossal Baahubali series, during whose shoot he did not take up any other project. Saaho is a Telugu-Hindi bilingual and will be dubbed in Tamil as well.

Saaho is expected to have high-octane action sequences for which the makers have roped in Die Hard and Transformers stuntsman, Kenny Bates, a report in NDTV said.

Meanwhile Prabhas on Friday put up a Facebook post about starting Saaho’s shoot after four-and-a-half years of Baahubali.

Shraddha too couldn’t contain her excitement about beginning work on the film.

So so excited to be a part of the 'Saaho' team & to be working with Prabhas!!! Woohoo 🤸🏻‍♀️❤️ — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) August 17, 2017

Follow @htshowbiz for more