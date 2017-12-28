Sai Pallavi and Sharwanand to work together in Hanu Raghavapudi film

Sai Pallavi is on a roll. The actor who had a successful year in Tollywood with Fidaa and MCA has signed her next project opposite Mahabhavunudu star Sharwanand. This film will be directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and bankrolled by Prasad Chukkapalli and Sudhakar Cherukuri under Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner.

The film will be a rom-com, which is something that Hanu Raghavapudi excels at and the primary shoot will begin in the third week of January. The lead actors have both seen back to back success at the box office in 2017 and this has created a lot of buzz about the upcoming film. Sai Pallavi and Sharwanand will be working together for the first time.

Speaking about the film, the producers in a media statement said, “We are happy to associate with three talented people -- Sharwanand, Sai Pallavi and Hanu Raghavapudi. It is going to be a hilarious romantic entertainer. The film will please youth as well as family audiences. Regular shooting of the movie starts from January 3rd week. We are planning to release the movie in monsoon.”

In the meanwhile, Sai Pallavi is looking forward to the release of her Tamil debut film Karu, which is directed by Vijay. She will also be working with Dhanush on the sequel of Maari, which will be directed by Balaji Mohan.

Sharwanand, on the other hand, is also working on the untitled Sudheer Varma directorial and is paired opposite Kajal Aggarwal and Nitya Menen in the film.

