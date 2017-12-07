Sakka Podu Podu Raja audio launch: Nobody can stop me from entertaining fans, says Simbu

Actor Simbu is making his debut as a composer with Santhanam starrer upcoming Tamil comedy Sakka Podu Podu Raja. The film’s audio launch happened in Chennai on Wednesday evening and its biggest highlight was an emotional speech by Simbu, who was recently held accountable for the losses of his film AAA by producer Michael Rayappan. At the event, Simbu clarified a few things and it couldn’t have come at a better time. Reacting to the comments made by producer Rayappan on the failure of AAA, Simbu said: “I know I’m at fault here. I admit the film didn’t do well. We did a film we thought the fans will enjoy but it did not work. It was supposed to be made as a single film but due to budget issues we decided to make it as two films. What bothered me the most is that the producer could have approached me with this issue instead of blowing it out of proportion six months after the film’s release.”

En Kanney patrum pola iruku😍.. Lovable pic sir😘😘😘... Best moment of Sakka podu podu raja audio launch😘😘😘😘.Str sir and dhanush fans are happy and they stopped comparing u both sir. Be best frds always sir.God bleSS u both family members sir... @dhanushkraja @ash_r_dhanush pic.twitter.com/rVhccrS9Jv — Abinesh (@abioffl_) December 7, 2017

Following Rayappan’s explosive speech about Simbu, it was rumoured that the actor could be banned from acting. “People may stop me from acting, but you can’t stop me from entertaining my fans. As long as I have all your love, I’m not going to give up on my fans.” Amidst rumours that Simbu won’t be allowed to act in Mani Ratnam’s next, he said: “People have assumed that I’m no longer part of Mani sir’s film but I’m told I’m still doing the film. Even after all these allegations, Mani sir told me he’d like to work with me. I begin shooting for his film from January 20 and I’ll complete my commitment for the film in 3 months flat. Nobody can stop me from doing that film.”

The event’s chief guest was Dhanush, who made a splash with his clean shaven look, and Simbu was all praise for the Maari star. “People say I see Dhanush as my rival. When I watched the first day, first show of Kadhal Kondein with him, I told him that both of us would stars someday with over confidence. Dhanush and I share a very good friendship. He’s been very supportive and he keeps making good films.”

On the decision to turn composer with Sakka Podu Podu Raja, Simbu said: “I accepted this project for Santhanam. People say I introduced him but the truth is I just identified his talent and wanted to take it to people. I’m musically inclined; grew up listening to music from a very young age. My dad happens to be a music director and I have to thank him first for inspiring me. Then, there’s Ilayaraja sir and Michael Jackson who have had great influence on me. I also need to thank Yuvan Shankar Raja without whom I wouldn’t have become a music director. I also have to thank Anirudh Ravichander and Premgi Amaran.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dhanush didn’t mince words to shower praise on Simbu. “He was born to be a star unlike me who become a hero accidentally. 17 years ago, I was asked to watch dance videos of Simbu and learn dancing by Ashok Vijayan master who initially trained me. I don’t think I can dance like him even today. He’s an all-rounder who risked directing a film at 21,” Dhanush said, and requested Simbu to give his fans at least two films a year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more