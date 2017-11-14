Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai has competition, to clash with these two films

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, Siva Karthikeyan and Nayanthara-starrer Velaikkaran and Akhil Akkineni will release on December 22. The Christmas season is considered a good time to release films for better footfalls in theaters. This holiday season, however, is going to be packed with big movies from Hindi, Tamil and Telugu industries.

Sivakarthikeyan, Akhil and Salman Khan cannot be compared in terms of their stardom. The buzz around both Velaikkaran and Tiger Zinda Hai is quite high. Bollywood and Kollywood movie lovers are waiting to watch both these films with fervour and every tiny detail about the film is being spoken about. Other than the three, Nani and Sai Pallavi’s Telugu film Middle Class Abhayi (MCA) is also expected to release on December 21.

Tiger Zinda Hai

The sequel to Ek Tha Tiger sees Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprising their roles. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is based on real-life incident wherein 46 nurses were taken hostage by ISIS in Iraq in 2014. Salman and Katrina play the spies from India and Pakistan who are working together to rescue the abducted nurses. The trailer of the film has clocked about 36 million views on YouTube. The team shot for the film in Morocco, Abu Dhabi and Turkey.

Hello

And November 16th it is! The teaser is headed your way and we can’t be more thrilled. No looking back. #HelloTeaserOnNov16 #HelloOnDec22 pic.twitter.com/jf1dW3kC0S — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) November 14, 2017

Akhil Akkineni’s upcoming film Hello is written and directed by Vikram Kumar and is bankrolled by Annapurna Studios. Starring Kalyani Priyadharshan, this happens to be Akhil’s second feature film after his debut movie in Telugu industry that was a colossal failure at box office. This film will decide the direction that Akhil’s career will take in the future. The teaser of the film will be released on November 16.

Velaikkaran

Sivakarthikeyan’s film directed by Mohan Raja is one of the most anticipated releases this year. After Remo, Siva will be seen playing the role of a common man fighting for justice in this film. Additionally, after the success of Thani Oruvan, a lot of expectations are pinned on this film. It also stars Nayanthara as the female lead and will mark the debut of Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil in Tamil.

Follow @htshowbiz for more