Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has shared a poster of Sairat actor Aakash Thosar’s next film FU.

The movie has been directed by Salman’s friend, actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar.

FU will release on June 2.

This is Aakash’s second film. The actor’s debut Marathi film Sairat, directed by Nagraj Manjule, was a superhit.