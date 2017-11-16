Samantha Akkineni’s first look from Vishal starrer Irumbu Thirai revealed

Samantha Akkineni’s look from her upcoming Tamil film, Irumbu Thirai was revealed on Thursday and she looks stunning. The action thriller, directed by PS Mithran, will see Samantha paired opposite Vishal for the first time. She took to her Twitter account to share the look and wrote, “#irumbuthirai #flonnov18 #mithran #vishal #arjun.”

Not just Samantha, Vishal and Arjun also posted a fun video ahead of Irumbu Thirai’s first look release. Earlier, a clip of what initially looked like an IT raid, was released from the sets of the film. In continuation to that marketing ploy, Arjun shows us the bundles of cash (just paper, really) that are set on fire in the background. Arjun will be seen playing an antagonist in the film.

Samantha, who was last seen with Vijay in the superhit film Mersal, is busy shooting for her upcoming films after her wedding to Naga Chaitanya in October. She was on the sets of her Telugu film, Rangasthalam 1989 earlier. The film also stars Ram Charan in the lead role. She will also be seen in Savitri’s biopic, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Keerthy Suresh and Super Deluxe starring Vijay Sethupathi.

Life has cum a ful circle in my career.4m working & earning my Ist salary as AD 4m my guru #ActionKingArjun to act opp him @ #IrumbuThirai pic.twitter.com/H9JpsyYFqi — Vishal Film Factory (@VffVishal) November 11, 2017

Watch: The IT (Irumbu Thirai) raid videos featuring Vishal and Arjun

Vishal, on the other hand, recently finished promoting the Telugu version of his film Thupparivalan. He was also seen playing the role of an antagonist in his debut Malayalam movie opposite superstar Mohanlal in Villain.

Irumbu Thirai is also produced by Vishal and Yuvan Shankar Raja has given the music for the film. The film is expected to release in early 2018.

Follow @htshowbiz for more