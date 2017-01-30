 Samantha, not Anupama Parameswaran, likely to be in Ram Charan’s next | regional movies | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 30, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

Samantha, not Anupama Parameswaran, likely to be in Ram Charan’s next

regional movies Updated: Jan 30, 2017 17:52 IST
IANS
IANS
Hyderabad
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who got engaged to Naga Chaitanya on Jan 29, 2017, is trying to sort out her dates as she already has two films in her kitty.(Anjaanmovie/Facebook)

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who had six film releases in 2016, is most likely to team up with Ram Charan in his next yet-untitled Telugu outing. She is yet to officially sign on the dotted line, a source said.

“It’s true that the makers have approached her and she’s extremely excited about the project. But she hasn’t yet officially signed it. As she has two more projects in her kitty, she’s figuring out how she can allot dates,” said a source from the film.

Read more

To be directed by Sukumar, the film is tipped to be a rural romantic drama.

Anupama Parameswaran achieved stardom with her Malayalam film, Premam.

Originally, Anupama Parameswaran was considered for the role. It was believed she was replaced because she demanded high remuneration.

The makers rubbished the reports.

“This is to clarify that while it is true Anupama is not part of Sukumar-Ram Charan project, it is not correct that on account of high remuneration demanded by her... Such reports are totally false,” read a statement.

The film will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers and it is slated to go on the floors from next month.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from regional-movies

Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Promotional feature

Recommended for you