Samantha on her role in Super Deluxe: It’s shockingly different

Earlier this week, the makers of National award-winning director Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s Super Deluxe teased us with a glimpse of Samantha’s character via a teaser. Going by the visuals of the video, which features Samantha with a butcher knife aiming to sever the head of a man; it could easily be the most exciting role of her career. Samantha plays a character called Vaembu, and she’s said to feature in a totally de-glam avatar in the film.

Thanking her director for the opportunity, Samantha took to Twitter on Friday to talk about her role: “I remember asking you ‘where and who can I possibly draw from, for this character’. Thank you for writing a character so shockingly different and helping me make it mine.” In a few interviews over the last few months, Samantha mentioned that she has a very challenging role in Super Deluxe, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Ramya Krishnan.

Not long ago, in a tweet, Kumararaja introduced Vijay Sethupathi’s character as Shilpa and he was seen wearing a red sari and sporting shades. The film has well-known directors such as Mysskin, Nalan Kumarasamy and Neelan Shankar as co-writers. It’s the first time in Kollywood that four directors have joined hands for a project and it’ll be really interesting to see what will come out of this collaboration. The film has been on the floors for a while now. It’s yet unknown whether the entire shooting has been wrapped up. If everything goes as planned, the film should hit the screens later this year. Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in compose the music while PS Vinod and Nirav Shah are cranking the camera.

