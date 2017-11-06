Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s wedding mania is still on

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, now Akkineni, and Naga Chaitanya are still busy with the many wedding get-together parties and receptions. After Rana Daggubati’s family threw the couple a grand reception in Chennai, now it looks like the couple celebrated with their family. It has been exactly one month since Samantha and Chaitanya tied the knot in Goa.

The pictures were shared on social media, and we see Chay and Sam both smitten with Malavika’s (Rana’s sister) daughter, Aira. Even Nagarjuna seemed to love his time with his grand niece. It looked like the center of attention that day was not the couple themselves, but the little girl.

Even at the couple’s engagement ceremony, Aira seemed to have everyone wrapped around her finger. The little girl’s outfit has also been designed by Samantha’s friend Kresha, and had Chay Sam embellished at the bottom. Samantha shared pictures with the caption, “My happiness has always been in the littlest of details 😊 #airamydoll.”

Photos of Chay Sam at the after wedding get-together:

After their wedding ceremony, where both the Hindu and Christian rituals were followed, the couple’s reception in Chennai was organised. After this, they took off on a short vacation and spent some quality time in London. From gorging on delicious food to attending live music shows, Samantha shared it all on her official Instagram account.

Currently, both Samantha and Chaitanya are busy with their upcoming projects. Chay will be shooting for his next, Savyasachi, and Samantha will finish shooting for Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam 1985 and Savitri’s biopic, Mahanati.

