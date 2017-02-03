Samantha Ruth Prabhu posts video dedicated to Naga Chaitanya, signs new film

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who got engaged to actor Nagarjuna’s son Naga Chaitanya, posted a video on her Instagram account on Thursday, and it has already become the new anthem for couples in love. On the face of it, the video is a simple chronicling of the couple’s love story, but what makes it different is that it has their images together embroidered on the border (pallu) of the sari she wore of the day of her engagement.

Chaitanya and Samantha, who have been in a relationship for nearly three years, were officially got engaged on January 29 in Hyderabad.

Samantha wore a cream and gold sari, designed by Mumbai-based fashion designer Kresha Bajaj, which had a heavy border. While it looked impressive then, it is only now, thanks to the video, we get to see it up close. The video, which has a love ditty playing in the background, pans across the border, which show her time spent with Chaitanya when they were dating, her soon to be mother-in-law Amala blessing her, family pictures and more -- all embroidered on to it.

The last of this 😊 ❤️ A video posted by Samantha Ruth Prabhu (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Feb 1, 2017 at 5:59am PST

Chaitanya and Samantha first met on the sets of Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Telugu romantic-drama Ye Maaya Chesave, and went on to work together in films such as Autonagar Surya and Manam.

It is not clear if the date of the marriage has been decided but it is expected to happen later this year. It is the wedding season in the Akkineni household. On December 9, 2016, Nagarjuna’s younger son, actor Akhil Akkineni got engaged to long-time sweetheart designer Shriya Bhupal at a private ceremony in Hyderabad. The duo will have a destination wedding in Italy this year.

Meanwhile, Samantha intends to continue working after marriage. Confirming this was Naga Chaitanya himself. When he did admit to being in a relationship in October 2016, he had said then that he won’t stop Samantha from acting after marriage. “I don’t think I’d ever tell her what she should and shouldn’t do. I’m proud of her growth as an actress and I will encourage her to continue working. It was through sheer talent and hard work she got where she is today. I don’t think she should throw away her successful career because of marriage,” Chaitanya said.

#Chaisam It's official now. My mother is my daughter now. Couldn't be happier!!🙏more pics to come pic.twitter.com/YTv2RULSMO — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) January 29, 2017

Samantha, last seen in Nithiin-starrer AaAaa, will be doing a pivotal role in upcoming Telugu horror-comedy Raju Gari Gadhi 2, which also stars her soon-to-be father-in-law and actor Akkineni Nagarjuna. The film is the sequel to 2015 Telugu sleeper hit Raju Garu Gadhi.

“It’s the first project she has signed since her engagement earlier this week. She plays a very pivotal role and she’s very excited to be sharing screen space with her future father-in-law Nagarjuna. She will join the sets very soon,” said a source close to the actor.

Contrary to reports, offers haven’t dried up for her since she made her engagement announcement.

“She has been signing films. In fact, she’s even more interested to work now as her beau Naga Chaitanya and his family is perfectly alright with her decision to continue acting. She is definitely not in the mood to stop acting,” the source said.

Interestingly, it will be Samantha’s first horror outing.

Being directed by Ohmkar, the film also stars Seerat Kapoor, Vennela Kishore and Shakalaka Shankar.

The source also clarified that actor Trisha is not part of the project.

“She was among the few names that were being speculated. The truth is she was not even considered in the first place. The makers were on the lookout for a leading heroine and they finalised Samantha for the same,” he said.

The film is being jointly produced by PVP Cinema and Matinee Entertainments.

(With IANS inputs)

