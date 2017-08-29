Sarrainodu director Boyapati Srinu set to join hands with Ram Charan

Telugu director Boyapati Srinu, known for masala films, is all set to announce his next film with Ram Charan, according to a report in Deccan Chronicle. Quoting a source, the report added: “This is the first time that both will be working together while Ram Charan’s uncle Allu Aravind may produce the film.”

Boyapati, who delivered a monstrous hit Sarrainodu (2016) with Allu Arjun and Rakul Preet, is a busy man with projects with Nandumuri Balakrishna, Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu, as per reports.

Sarrainodu, also produced by Allu Aravind, released in 2016 and went on to become a big hit. Made on an estimated budget of Rs 50 crore, the film made an estimated Rs 127 crores.



Boyapati first came into his own when in 2005 he gave a major hit Bhadra starring Ravi Teja. He followed it up with Simha (2010), another milestone in his career with Nandamuri Balakrishna and Nayanthara. It is with films like these that he came to be associated with typical masala potboilers. In recent times, however, he has wanted to break free of this association.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is currently busy with his film Rangasthalam being directed by Sukumar. Ram was last seen playing himself in daddy Chiranjeevi’s comeback vehicle, Khaidi No 150. Incidentally, he was also the producer of the film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more