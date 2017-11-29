Sarvam Thaala Mayam first look: GV Prakash is now a drum-playing priest?

The first look poster of GV Prakash’s new film Sarvam Thaala Mayam was unveiled on Wednesday. The film, which will be directed by Rajiv Menon, will have music by double Oscar-winning AR Rahman.

The poster shows GV Prakash airborne, as if he was jumping off a bridge, a high wall or a building (we are not sure). Clad in a white dhoti and red shawl (could pass off as a big gamcha), mridangam (an Indian percussion instrument), GV Prakash’s look is that of a temple priest or musician. He wears a number of chains and threads around his neck. Seen in the background are two temple gopurams (gates) and the skyline of a city, implying that the story is set in a temple town. The poster is lit up by Sun’s haze.

Sarvam Thaala Mayam will mark the return of Rajiv Menon to direction after a hiatus of nearly 15 years. The film is tipped to be a romantic drama. Prakash will play a drummer, reports India Today and, hence, music is likely to be a very important component in the film. Quoting a source, India Today said, “Since it’s a music-based film, Rahman was required to compose all the songs even before the shooting commenced. He has also completed a few portions of the background score. The project is slated to go on the floors later this year.”

“Most of the songs will be situational and will be part of the narrative. Hence, the film features nine songs. Prakash, who is a composer himself, is gearing up to play a drummer,” the source added.

