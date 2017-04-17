Sathayaraj cannot hurt anyone: SS Rajamouli on Baahubali 2’s Kattappa

Makers of S.S Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion are currently fighting the wrath of activist Vatal Nagaraj, who is wants actor Sathyaraj to apologise for his strong remarks against Kannadigas during the Cauvery row. Ahead of the film’s grand release on April 28, the issue is yet to be resolved and Rajamouli feels it’s not right that it has gained so much momentum.

Veteran Tamil actor Sathyaraj was last seen as Kattappa in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali. He is often seen as an antagonist in Tamil and Telugu cinema. (ActorSathyaraj/Facebook)

Speaking to India Today in an interview, Rajamouli said: “I worked with Sathyaraj for almost five years and I could have never ever imagined he is a person who could try to hurt someone. Some videos were posted on the internet. When we started inquiring, we learned that whatever comments Sathyaraj made it was nine years back. And after that, about 30 films of his were released in Karnataka. Baahubali 1 released. No one had problems with that. And suddenly, raking up the issue at this point in time is not right,” he said.

In the film, Sathyaraj plays Kattappa, and the second part of the franchise will shed light on why his character Baahubali, played by Prabhas in the film. Also starring Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Ramya Krishnan, the film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam on April 28.

