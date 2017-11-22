Savyasachi: On Naga Chaitanya birthday eve, makers reveal his first look

On the even of Naga Chaitanya’s 31st birthday, makers of his upcoming film Savyasachi released his look on Twitter. Chay plays the titular role in this film, and this would be his first post-wedding release. The official Twitter handle of production house, Mythri Movie Makers posted, “Revealing a glimpse of fiery @Chay_Akkineni as #Savyasachi co-starring @AgerwalNidhhi and @ActorMadhavan garu in a Special Role. A Chandoo Mondeti film. An @mmkeeravaani Musical. #HBDNagaChaitanya.”

Naga Chaitanya looks fierce and ready to take on the world. The film is expected to be an action-drama.

The team finished their first schedule on November and the second schedule has just begun. Madhavan, who was excited about working with Chay, wrote on Twitter, “From the First day shoot last night at Hydb... Soooo Happy to join the #mythriofficial #SavyaSachi @chay_akkineni team... Awesomeeee people.. thank you for the love guys.”

U have no idea how excited we are to have you on board ! Thanks a ton ..can’t wait for everyone to get a glimpse of what ur up to next ;-)) — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) November 21, 2017

Only heard that you are a darling bro but now I know why the whole of south loves you.. your kind generous and a wonderful human being. I can’t wait to work with you and let’s make an outstanding film..and yup my next is a demanding one 😉😉 https://t.co/ZrJasUnfTy — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) November 21, 2017

The film also stars Vennela Kishore, Satya and Thagubothu Ramesh. This is Naga Chaitanya and director Chandoo Mondeti’s second collaboration after they worked on the Telugu remake of Malayalam hit film, Premam.

