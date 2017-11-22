 Savyasachi: On Naga Chaitanya birthday eve, makers reveal his first look | regional movies | Hindustan Times
Savyasachi: On Naga Chaitanya birthday eve, makers reveal his first look

Savyasachi first look: Naga Chaitanya looks tough in his upcoming film directed by Chandoo Mondeti.

regional movies Updated: Nov 22, 2017 18:06 IST
Priyanka Sundar
Naga Chaitanya’s look in Savyasachi was revealed by the makers on the eve of his 31st birthday.
On the even of Naga Chaitanya’s 31st birthday, makers of his upcoming film Savyasachi released his look on Twitter. Chay plays the titular role in this film, and this would be his first post-wedding release. The official Twitter handle of production house, Mythri Movie Makers posted, “Revealing a glimpse of fiery @Chay_Akkineni as #Savyasachi co-starring @AgerwalNidhhi and @ActorMadhavan garu in a Special Role. A Chandoo Mondeti film. An @mmkeeravaani Musical. #HBDNagaChaitanya.”

Naga Chaitanya looks fierce and ready to take on the world. The film is expected to be an action-drama.

The team finished their first schedule on November and the second schedule has just begun. Madhavan, who was excited about working with Chay, wrote on Twitter, “From the First day shoot last night at Hydb... Soooo Happy to join the #mythriofficial #SavyaSachi @chay_akkineni team... Awesomeeee people.. thank you for the love guys.”

To this Chay wrote, “U have no idea how excited we are to have you on board ! Thanks a ton ..can’t wait for everyone to get a glimpse of what ur up to next.” Maddy replied, “Only heard that you are a darling bro but now I know why the whole of south loves you.. your kind generous and a wonderful human being. I can’t wait to work with you and let’s make an outstanding film..and yup my next is a demanding one.”

The film also stars Vennela Kishore, Satya and Thagubothu Ramesh. This is Naga Chaitanya and director Chandoo Mondeti’s second collaboration after they worked on the Telugu remake of Malayalam hit film, Premam.

