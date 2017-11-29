Sayyeshaa on a roll, signs a new film with Arya

Having made a noteworthy Tamil debut with Jayam Ravi starrer Vanamagan, actor Sayyeshaa recently wrapped up shooting for Vijay Sethupathi’s Junga. She has also signed a yet-untitled Tamil project with Karthi and is currently shooting for the same in Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu. Being directed by Pandiraj, best known for films such as Pasanga and Kathakali, the project marks Sayyeshaa’s first time collaboration with Karthi, with whom she was supposed to work in a Tamil film called Karuppu Raja Vellai Raja, in Prabhudheva’s direction and the project was to also feature Vishal in the titular role. Unfortunately, the project got delayed and will only take off next year as Prabhudheva got busy with other commitments.

Very happy to announce my film with @StudioGreen2, Gnanvelu Raja sir, co-starring @arya_offl and being directed by @santhoshpj21 pic.twitter.com/LLUxqSJmHZ — Sayyeshaa (@sayyeshaa) November 29, 2017

The latest update is that Sayyeshaa has been signed opposite Arya for a romantic-comedy titled Ghajinikanth, to be directed by Santosh of Hara Hara Mahadevaki fame. The announcement was made earlier today and the project will be bankrolled by Studio Green. The film is said to be the remake of hit Telugu film Bhale Bhale Magadivoy. The regular shooting is expected to commence from later this year or early next year. Meanwhile, she has also been approached for three more big Tamil projects including a rumoured offer to star opposite Suriya in his next outing.

In Junga, directed by Gokul, she plays a flamboyant character born-and-bred in abroad. The film, shot predominantly in France, Austria, Croatia and Bulgaria among other places, is being bankrolled by Vijay Sethupathi. Instead of taking remuneration, Vijay Sethupathi agreed to produce the film on profit-sharing basis, much to the surprise of the director. Junga will showcase him in a different dimension.

