Semma Botha Aagathey trailer: It’s more of a comedy than a heist film

Semma Botha Aagathey stars Atharva, Mishti Chakravarty and Anaika Soti in the lead roles. The trailer of the film was released on November 22, and it features Atharva as the man who is nervous for some reason. The trailer begins with him saying don’t get hammered, which is the rough translation of the title of the movie.

Atharva’s character talks about people who get hammered and lose their mind. This also happens to be the premise of the film. It could be interpreted as the protagonist not having any memory of what he has done while he was intoxicated and how he faces the consequences. He looks anxious, and a few scenes later we also hear a cop explaining to an individual about how the accident that he caused is not a small thing. Is the protagonist being accused of something that he didn’t do?

He is being chased by the cops. There seems to be a backstory to the protagonist as well. We see a glimpse of his romantic relationship and there is this mandatory item song to appease the masses as well. The trailer though ends on a comic note. Is this film going to be a weird mix of comedy and crime? The film is directed by Badri Venkatesh and it is produced by Atharva under the banner, Kickass Entertainment.

The audio of the film was also launched in Chennai. The music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The songs are mediocre and is nowhere close to the many beautiful songs previously composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The audio was launched in the presence of actors Atharva, composer Yuvan and director Badri Venkatesh.

